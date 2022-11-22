Hate Crimes Directly Related GOP Removing Teaching Tolerance

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said on her ‘Deadline’ show on Monday that ‘Republican movements’ are trying to suppress the teaching of tolerance while advocating for ‘easy access to guns’ while discussing the shooter alleged at Club Q in Colorado Springs, CO.

MSNBC national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi said, “We have to see the responsibility and the consequences. So first, a very quick hate crime charge here in addition to the homicide charges. I applaud that. That tells me prosecutors and police, they quickly found what they needed. It means they know it was a bias crime.

Wallace said, “I mean, it’s kind of a shock in our civilization right now, that the antidote to hate is tolerance.”

She added: “I think all children, everyone is born tolerant. You are taught to hate. But he is directly tied to Republican movements across the country at the state, local and federal levels. They were trying to suppress the teaching of tolerance, diversity and identity, and they are, right now, on the same political platforms, advocating for free and easy access to guns. This is a huge crack in our politics and our party.

Panelist Tim Miller said: “It is. I think there are two things when we look at this in a political context that we can keep in mind at the same time. First, it is true that there is an increase in anti-gay and anti-trans legislation and right-wing gun rhetoric. The other thing that is true, on the whole, the bigger picture, the bigger one, and those who stir up hatred lose, and they lose badly. And they don’t control, do they? They think it could be a way to take control by threatening drag shows. And, you know, I don’t think we mentioned that it was a drag show, Club Q, that was happening that night.

