Hingham Apple Store crash: driver arrested

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. The SUV involved in the crash drives through the window of the Apple Store in Derby Street Shops in Hingham on Monday. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into an Apple store in Hingham on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 19 injured, authorities said Tuesday. Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless motor vehicle homicide, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. Rein was arrested Monday night and held at the Plymouth County Reformatory, officials said. He was due to stand trial in Hingham District Court. HINGHAM ACCIDENT UPDATE: Following the thorough investigation by @statepolice @HinghamPolice, obtained an arrest warrant charging 53-year-old Bradley Rein with reckless motor vehicle homicide. Rein was arrested last night and is expected to stand trial in Hingham District Court — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 22, 2022 This breaking news will be updated.

