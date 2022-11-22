How Selma Blair made her emotional DWTS comeback

Good luck finding a dry eye in that ballroom.

More than a month after retiring from competition due to his doctor’s recommendations regarding his MS diagnosis, Selma Blair returned to Dancing with the stars in the November 21 season finale and left everyone in a puddle.

With Another Season 31 Contestant Jordan Sparks singing a live version of her song “No Air”, Selma and her partner Sasha Farber performed the contemporary routine that they were never able to bring to the floor before he left.

“She had time to rest and she had time to heal,” co-hosted Tyra Banks said while introducing the show. “She’s doing well enough to live out that dream tonight for you.”

Barefoot and wearing a shimmering blue dress, Selma showcased some gorgeous body movements as she and Sasha flew around the floor at the start of the performance.

The pair then performed a flawless lift, with Sasha finally letting go and allowing Selma to spin with just her arms around her neck.

After doing a cartwheel with the help of her partner, Selma and Sasha ran to Jordin on stage for the climax of their routine. After waving to the crowd, the room erupted in a standing ovation.