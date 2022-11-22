In 6 months you will need another type of ID to get on a plane. Here’s what a REAL Illinois ID is and how to get one – NBC Chicago

After being delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REAL ID compliant identification cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal buildings, such as prisons or military installations, in just under six months for Illinois residents 18 and older.

Residents will still be able to board a domestic flight with a valid passport or passport card after the change, which is scheduled for May 3, 2023.

The requirement stems from federal legislation passed by Congress in 2005.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress 17 years ago, “establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from to accept for official use licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.”

REAL IDs are issued in all 50 states and designated by a star and surrounding gold circle that appears in the upper right corner of an Illinois driver’s license or state ID card. In Illinois, a REAL ID can be obtained by visiting a Department of State Driver Services facility.

Although booking an appointment is an option, it is not mandatory as walk-ins are permitted. Appointments can be made online up to 10 days in advance.

Those who wish to obtain a REAL ID when renewing their Illinois driver’s license can do so, but must first complete an application and provide documentation proving their identity, social security number, a written signature, and two documents proving their residence.

The following documents are acceptable to prove identity:

Birth certificate

American passport

Foreign passport with U.S. visa affixed with approved Form I-94 document

Consular report of birth abroad

Citizenship certificate

Naturalization certificate

Employment authorization document

Permanent resident card

REAL ID

To provide proof of their Social Security number, residents can show their Social Security card or a W-2. A payslip with a social security number will also be accepted.

Proof of residency documents may include the following:

Bank statements

Canceled checks

School transcripts

Credit card statements

Mortgage or rental agreement

Insurance policy

payslips

Pension statements

Newsletters

Utility bills

Voter cards

After providing these documents, residents will receive a temporary paper ID at the facility (although residents are reminded that the TSA will NOT accept paper ID) and receive their new ID. identity by post within 15 working days.

For proof of signature, residents may present a credit or debit card, void check, valid Illinois driver’s license or ID card, court order, foreign passport, ID card, health insurance or a US military ID card.

For a complete list of acceptable documents, click here.

A REAL ID card costs the same as a driver’s license ($30) or ID card ($20).