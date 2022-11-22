Investigative priorities are ‘withdrawal from Afghanistan’, ‘origins of COVID’, ‘laptop scandal’

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said in Monday’s edition of SiriusXM Breitbart Daily News with host Alex Marlow that House Republicans’ priorities for the upcoming 118th United States Congress include investigations into “the origins of COVID,” “the Afghanistan pullout,” and “the laptop scandal involving President Joe Biden’s second son, Hunter Biden.

Scalise, who was elected the next U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader, said Rep. James Comer (R-KY) will investigate the aforementioned items as the next chairman of the House Committee on monitoring and reform.

“They’re ready to start looking at a lot of questions that people have had,” Scalise remarked, “whether it’s Hunter Biden’s dealings with all kinds of foreign countries. [or] the laptop scandal, which the liberal media tried to dismiss when it was released in 2020. It’s verified.

He continued, “It turns out there’s a lot of information about this laptop that raises some serious questions, and James Comer’s committee is going to ask them.”

Scalise said House Republicans would investigate whether federal funds were contributing to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as part of a broader review of the origins of COVID-19.

“The origins of COVID is something we’ve talked about a lot, and we’ve looked at whether or not taxpayer dollars have been used by companies like EcoHealth Alliance to promoting gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab, where many scientists have said that’s where COVID started, not in a wet market.

Government and media claims of an organic and zoonotic origin of the novel coronavirus appear inaccurate, Scalise said.

He said: “Turns out that doesn’t seem to be true, but we never investigated it because President Pelosi and Joe Biden don’t want to confront China on anything.”

He continued: “We have to be aggressive there. [by] looking at things like withdrawing from Afghanistan. …Reports indicate that there is $85 billion worth of the world’s best military equipment that has been left behind for the Taliban. What’s real in that? We never got a check on who was in the room. Did they make the decision to leave it behind? Was there C-130s and all those guns?

“Did they leave weapons caches for the Taliban with ammunition and night vision goggles? Scalise considered. “All of these reports that we’ve seen, there’s never been a full hearing on this. Who was in the room? Which generals said it was okay to leave this behind so the Taliban could get it? »

Scalise warned that there is “no doubt” that China “has access [to] this technology” abandoned by the White House in Afghanistan. He added: “Oa day that could be used against our troops.

In 2018 and 2020, Peter Schweizer, Senior Breitbart Contributor and President of the Government Accountability Institute, published secret empires and Profiles in corruption. Each book reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list and revealed that Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden flew to China aboard Air Force Two in 2013 before Hunter’s company signed a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also exposed the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign dealings and cronyism. The investigative work of Breitbart political editor Emma-Jo Morris at New York Post on Hunter Biden’s ‘laptop from hell’ also made international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s business, even appearing to have a 10% stake. % in a company that scion formed with officials from the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

