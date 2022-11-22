John Oliver burns Elon Musk: Twitter “works less well than ever”

John Oliver dealt heavy blows to Elon Musk for his controversial acquisition of Twitter during last night’s (November 20) episode of Last week tonight. The host began his segment with a brutal takedown of the Tesla CEO, whom he compared to an apartheid Willy Wonka.

“It has now been three weeks since he [Twitter] was taken over by Elon Musk, a man who answers the question “What if Willy Wonka benefited from apartheid?” The Hollywood Reporter.

He went on to slam the changes the social media platform has undergone since Musk took over, including its spike in racial slurs and the new ability for users to purchase verification, which was previously granted. free to valid accounts.

” Analysis [found] the use of a racial slur that grew nearly 500% in the 12 hours after he made his deal, which is quite shocking even for a website where a regular trending topic is sometimes just “The Jews,’” Oliver said.

The late night host also noted that allowing users to purchase verified ticks gave “predictable results,” citing the rise in impersonation accounts, which prompted the release of Playbill theater in leave the platform and CBS News to take a temporary absence.

In another twist of events, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has come under fire after a parody account tweeted that ‘insulin is free now’. The brand responded with an apology to those who were misled and has since halted activity and advertising on the platform, which could cost Twitter “millions of dollars”. The Washington Post.

Oliver concluded his segment by criticizing Musk for his company-wide firings and inconsistent posts, saying the platform is “working worse than ever” and calling the site “clown town.”



“And while the potential collapse of this site has been sad for the workers and for those who have relied on it, there is undeniably something a little satisfying about a guy who was so desperate to be seen as cool and funny on the internet that he paid $44 billion to make it happen, only to find out he still couldn’t afford it,” Oliver said of Musk.

The full episode, which was Last week tonightThe season finale also focused on the 2022 World Cup and FIFA’s decision to call on Qatar to host it, given their continued (and worsening) human rights abuses. the man.

Last week tonight with John Oliver airs Sundays at 11/10c on HBO and HBO Max. Watch last night’s episode in the video above.