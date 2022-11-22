JoJo Siwa doesn’t think she’ll speak to Candace Cameron Bure again

JoJo Siwa does not intend to speak to Candace Cameron Bure in the future.

The 19-year-old recently called out Candace for saying the Great American Family network, where Candace serves as creative director, “will keep traditional marriage at its heart.” Five days later, JoJo revealed where they are now.

“We do not have [talked]”said JoJo People Nov. 20, “and I don’t think we’ll do it again.”

Reflecting on Candace’s words, JoJo explained her feelings more deeply.

“That’s what’s screwed up,” she added. “You don’t like gay marriage, do your girl thing. You’re a nun, do your girl thing. Of course, I would like everyone to do what they want to do. But deliberately excluding someone because of who he loves is s- -tty.”

In response to Candace’s “traditional marriage” quote, JoJo took to Instagram to write in a Nov. 15 post, “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”