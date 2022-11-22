Leann Rimes Flaunts Her Bikini Body On A Walk On The Hawaiian Beach With Her Shirtless Husband Eddie Cibrian

Advertising

Two-time Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes and her second husband Eddie Cibrian enjoyed a romantic stroll on the beach on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu on Sunday.

The 40-year-old country crooner flaunted her 5-foot-5 bikini body in a leopard-print MIKOH Resort ’23 two-piece.

Specifically, LeAnn (née Margaret) wore OC swimwear brand ‘Takume Top’ $124 twist bandeau and high-waisted ‘Lami Bottom’ $104.

The 49-year-old silver fox from Rimes – sporting a backwards baseball cap – bared his chest in nothing more than a bathing suit while holding a matching oxblood t-shirt.

Eddie and the Mississippi-born blonde both wore sunglasses to protect their eyes from the bright sun that shone in Honolulu’s working-class Waikiki neighborhood.

And while the 11-year-old married couple weren’t exactly wrapped up on the PDA, LeAnn could be seen touching Cibrian on occasion.

Rimes – who went into rehab in 2012 for anxiety and depression – released their 19th studio album God’s Work on September 16.

This was after the Spaceship singer had an impressive 25th anniversary in the music industry in April.

LeAnn isn’t on vacation as she has to use her three-octave soprano pipes at the 326-seat Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu this Tuesday.

Rimes – who has 3.7 million social media followers – then posted an Instagram photo of herself doing the yoga tree pose with her tour manager Shamus Bacon and the engineer of the his Joshuah White captioned: “Tree’s company!”

Technically, podcaster Wholly Human first met the Burbank native in the ’90s.

LeAnn and Eddie were both married to other people in 2009 when they fell in love on the set of Lifetime movie Northern Lights.

Rimes is stepmother to Cibrian’s two sons – son Mason Edward, 19; and son Jake Austin, 15 – from his eight-year marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, which ended in 2010.

The Fallen Angels Murder Club actor will next play Sheriff Pierce in Alex Ranarivelo’s Family, A Christmas Mystery, which premieres Thursday on HBO Max.