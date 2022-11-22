Lionel Richie’s Dream Collab has us dancing on the ceiling

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Lionel Richie Receives Icon Award During Moving AMAs Tribute
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

At the awards ceremony, the “All Night Long” singer took the stage to accept the award and told the audience, “I started here at the AMAs. And my career, to date, is 40 years later, I’m back in the AMAs.”

“What I want to say and take this time to do is talk to young superstars,” his speech continued. “God has given you a light. This light is special. This light is only given to a few. When you hear the word hip, it means today. When you hear the word inspiring, it means forever .”

Check out the full interview above and hear more of today’s biggest entertainment stories tonight on E ! New at 11 p.m. on E!

Entertainment

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleBahamas Court Orders FTX To Pay Remuneration Fees to Regulators
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR