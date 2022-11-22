London wants to cut the salaries of Northern Irish elected officials – RT in French

The British government has introduced a bill in Parliament to reduce allowances for Northern Irish MPs after months of local assembly paralysis due to post-Brexit disagreements.

In a bill presented to Parliament on November 21, the British government plans to reduce the income of Northern Irish MPs by more than a quarter, as long as the assembly of their province remains paralyzed. This project also marks the postponement of the deadline for the various parties in Belfast to agree and form an executive.

“I urge the Northern Irish parties to use this deadline to come together in the interests of everyone in Northern Ireland,” said British Minister in charge of the province, Chris Heaton-Harris. “Currently, [les députés] are not able to fulfill all of their responsibilities, so it is normal that we act to reduce their salaries,” he added.

Post-Brexit protocol would create de facto border between Northern Ireland and UK say Unionists

The British province of Northern Ireland has been embroiled in a political stalemate for months amid contention over its post-Brexit status. At the heart of the disagreements, the Northern Irish protocol, negotiated at the time of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

The political deadlock is due to the fact that the unionist party DUP, opposed to the provisions of the protocol, refuses to participate in the local assembly until it is widely modified, preventing the formation of an executive which must be shared with the Republicans of Sinn Fein, winners of the elections in May.

The parties had until October 28 to agree but after a failed compromise, the UK government agreed to give another deadline before calling new elections. According to the bill, the deadline would now be December 8, with a possibility of extending it to January 19.

The Unionists, attached to the membership of Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom, demand the repeal of the protocol because it establishes a special customs status for the province to avoid the return of a physical border with the Republic of Ireland neighbor. According to them, the text undermines the integrity of the United Kingdom because it creates a de facto customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country.