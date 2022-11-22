Minnesota edges out Cal Baptist in OT in SoCal Challenge opener

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Minnesota edges out Cal Baptist in OT in SoCal Challenge opener
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO — Dawson Garcia’s jumper with five seconds left in overtime helped Minnesota earn a thrilling 62-61 victory over Cal Baptist in the opener of the eight-team SoCal Challenge college basketball tournament Monday night at JSerra High.

The Golden Gophers will face the winner of Monday’s late game between Southern Illinois (3-1) and UNLV (4-0) in the Surfing Division Championship game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CBU will meet the loser in the consolation game on Wednesday. at 10 p.m.

Taran Armstrong drilled a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in regulation time to tie the score at 53-53, but missed a layup at the buzzer that would have given Cal Baptist the win. Jamison Battle missed two 3-point attempts in the final minute for Minnesota.

Joe Quintana’s jumper with 1:25 left in overtime gave the Lancers a 61-58 lead, but Pharrell Payne dived to fire Minnesota in one and, after Armstrong missed a 3-point attempt with 27 seconds left. to play, Garcia knocked down the winner of the match. .

Payne came off the bench to lead Minnesota (4-1) with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Battle added 11 points and Garcia contributed 10 points.

Armstrong was 5 for 9 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points to lead CBU (3-2).

In other SoCal Challenge games…

State of Tennessee 74, State of California Northridge, 73: Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 17 points and five assists to lead Tennessee State (4-1) to a first-round victory. Christian Brown scored 16 points shooting 5-for-7 from the field (3-for-4 3-pointers) and 3-for-7 from the free throw line. Jr. Clay finished 4 of 10 from the field for 11 points.

Dionte Bostick finished with 24 points for the Matadors (1-3). Atin Wright added 14 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens also had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

California Daily Newspapers

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleJoJo Siwa doesn’t think she’ll speak to Candace Cameron Bure again
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR