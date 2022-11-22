Minnesota edges out Cal Baptist in OT in SoCal Challenge opener

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO — Dawson Garcia’s jumper with five seconds left in overtime helped Minnesota earn a thrilling 62-61 victory over Cal Baptist in the opener of the eight-team SoCal Challenge college basketball tournament Monday night at JSerra High.

The Golden Gophers will face the winner of Monday’s late game between Southern Illinois (3-1) and UNLV (4-0) in the Surfing Division Championship game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CBU will meet the loser in the consolation game on Wednesday. at 10 p.m.

Taran Armstrong drilled a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in regulation time to tie the score at 53-53, but missed a layup at the buzzer that would have given Cal Baptist the win. Jamison Battle missed two 3-point attempts in the final minute for Minnesota.

Joe Quintana’s jumper with 1:25 left in overtime gave the Lancers a 61-58 lead, but Pharrell Payne dived to fire Minnesota in one and, after Armstrong missed a 3-point attempt with 27 seconds left. to play, Garcia knocked down the winner of the match. .

Payne came off the bench to lead Minnesota (4-1) with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Battle added 11 points and Garcia contributed 10 points.

Armstrong was 5 for 9 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points to lead CBU (3-2).

In other SoCal Challenge games…

State of Tennessee 74, State of California Northridge, 73: Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 17 points and five assists to lead Tennessee State (4-1) to a first-round victory. Christian Brown scored 16 points shooting 5-for-7 from the field (3-for-4 3-pointers) and 3-for-7 from the free throw line. Jr. Clay finished 4 of 10 from the field for 11 points.

Dionte Bostick finished with 24 points for the Matadors (1-3). Atin Wright added 14 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens also had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

High Point 68, Central Michigan 67: Jaden House had 26 points and five rebounds as High Point (4-1) outlasted the Chippewas (1-3) in another opener. Abdoulaye scored 11 points and added six rebounds, and Zach Austin had 10 points.

Brian Taylor had 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to beat Central Michigan, which also got 13 points apiece from Max Majerle and Jesse Zarzuela.

High Point will face Tennessee State in the Sand Division Championship Game on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan will face CSUN in the consolation game at noon.