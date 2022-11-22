More Supermarket Essentials Under Lock And Key In Grim Insight Into Uk Cost Of Living Crisis

Supermarkets are locking up essential household goods in an attempt to deter thieves amid the cost of living crisis.

Shoppers were shocked to find that Co-Op is now keeping washing machine tablets and detergent in safety boxes at one of its Manchester city center stores.

Photographs show Ariel, Bold and Persil products costing as little as £3.50 on locked shelves with a sign reading: ‘Shoplifters will be prosecuted’.

It comes after shoppers from Tesco and Aldi reported security labels were attached to milk, cheese and meat in some places.

It’s common to see liquor bottles and more expensive items with security labels, but some shoppers worry the new security measures could paint a more concerning picture.

The cost of living crisis has seen inflation soar to nearly 10%, forcing food and energy prices to soar.

Shoppers were shocked to find that Co-Op is now keeping washing machine tablets and detergent in safety boxes at one of its Manchester city center stores. Photographs show Ariel, Bold and Persil products costing as little as £3.50 on locked shelves

Baby milk brands, such as Aptamil and Cow and Gate, have also been placed in security cases at some Co-Op stores (pictured). Pots of formula range from £10.25-£18 for 800g

Security tags are often used on expensive items or dangerous items in supermarkets such as alcohol, razors and even perfumes.

Tags can only be removed after someone has paid and a seller has removed the box. If a person took a security-tagged item out of the store without paying, an audible alarm would sound.

Surprisingly, common household items, including chilled items and even butter, have been found locked in a safety box as the cost of living crisis sends prices soaring.

At Co-Op, laundry detergent and baby milk brands, such as Aptamil and Cow and Gate, have also been placed in safety cases.

Tubs of powdered milk range from £10.25 to £18 for 800g.

MailOnline has approached Co-Op for comment.

It comes after the majority of milk cartons at the Tesco Extra store in the village of Pool in Cornwall had individual plastic security tags attached yesterday afternoon (pictured)

Shoppers took to social media in July to share photos of safety labels on blocks of £3.99 Aldi cheddar (left) and £8 cooperative lamb chops in Wolverhampton (at right)

Similarly, Tesco has fitted security labels to large tins of baby milk at a Tesco Extra in Streatham, south London, and Sainsbury’s has started labeling jars of Aptamil baby, toddler and toddler milks. after.

Concerned parents have been hit by soaring baby milk prices over the past year.

Assosia analysts date revealed that Aptamil Organic 1 First Infant Milk from Birth 800g, fell from £12 to £13.50 at Sainsbury’s.

In February, Cow & Gate 1-2 Years Growing Up Milk 200ml fell from 70p to 75p at Tesco, the data showed.

SMA Growing Up Milk 1-3 Years 200ml dropped from 80p to 85p at Asda on March 5th.

Little Steps First Infant Milk From Birth 200ml was also subject to a price increase at the retailer from 70p to 75p on March 4, the data reveals.

Co-Op has placed signs warning that ‘theft and abuse will not be tolerated’ in its stores

Co-Op placing household essentials under lock and key comes after it was revealed yesterday that the majority of milk cartons at the Tesco Extra store in the village of Pool in Cornwall were fitted with individual plastic security tags.

CornwallLive reported that the store had suffered a series of thefts of milk – particularly from four-quart containers.

But Tesco denied that was the reason for the marking, telling CornwallLive it was ‘human error’.

A Tesco spokesperson told MailOnline yesterday: ‘We do not have a policy of placing safety labels on fresh milk. A very small amount of milk was incorrectly labeled today in our Redruth Extra store and these labels have now been removed. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Earlier this month the supermarket chain began using security barriers to protect Tesco workers from shoppers waiting to snatch discounted yellow sticker items from them before they hit the shelves.

Photos showed workers barricaded behind yellow barriers with ‘do not enter’ signs while labeling items with their discounted price.

Concerned Britons have slammed supermarkets for their safety measures

Concerned Britons have slammed supermarkets for their safety measures.

One person said, “I’m not surprised, the prices are ridiculous!” [sic]

‘How low can people go?? Will this be the return of the Bandit blogroll??,’ someone else said [sic]

“Well that’s low income single moms on benefits struggling I guess that’s their target,” another user wrote. [sic]

“At the price they are being sold for, I’m not surprised,” another user commented.

However, increased security measures are nothing new. Shoppers took to social media in July to share pictures of security labels on blocks of £3.99 Aldi cheddar and £8 Co-op lamb chops in Wolverhampton.