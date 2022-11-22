Morgan Freeman And BTS’ Jungkook Held A Fab Qatar 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony With A Speech And A Song

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Morgan Freeman And BTS’ Jungkook Held A Fab Qatar 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony With A Speech And A Song
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

The opening of the Qatar World Cup 2022 was epic with skits, music, and dances from Qataris. The ceremony was boycotted by many celebrities with claims of Qatar infringing on the rights of its citizens and was hosted by the ever-gorgeous Morgan Freeman and BTS‘s Junkook. Junkook performed to kickstart the significant occasion that will… Read More »Morgan Freeman And BTS’ Jungkook Held A Fab Qatar 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony With A Speech And A Song

The post Morgan Freeman And BTS’ Jungkook Held A Fab Qatar 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony With A Speech And A Song appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleEngland destroy Iran in Qatar 2022 World Cup opener
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR