Tolerating crimes by ‘murderous’ allies could cost America dearly in the future, embassy warns

The Russian Embassy in Washington has said that the United States is allowing Ukraine “neo-Nazis” to act with impunity by downplaying evidence of their atrocities, adding that US officials risk backfiring on this policy, he warned.

The statement released on Monday followed comments by U.S. Goodwill Ambassador for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack about videos of the summary execution of captured Russian soldiers by Ukrainian troops.

A clip apparently shows the Russians surrendering and lying on the ground. Another shows what a Russian soldier looks like appearing at the scene and discharging his firearm. The latest clip shows Russian troops lying on the ground in pools of blood, apparently dead from bullets to the head.

Ukraine claims the videos show a fake surrender by the Russians, with the intention of surprising their captors. Van Schaack appeared to downplay the incident, stating that “When we look at the scale of criminality exhibited by Russian forces, it’s huge compared to the allegations we’ve seen against Ukrainian forces.”

The American official “provided no evidence of acts of violence allegedly committed by our military” said the Russian Embassy. His remarks fit Washington’s general “ruthless attitude” towards the death of Russian troops and the American example “double standards at their best”, he noted.

“Isn’t it clear that the US is enabling neo-Nazi permissiveness and impunity in Ukraine by covering up the frenzy of Ukrainian bandits?” asked the Russian diplomatic mission. “By tolerating the crimes of the kyiv regime and ignoring them, Washington supports the murderers… We must always remember: ‘For they have sown the wind, and they will reap the storm.’”

Moscow sounded the alarm over images circulating on social media on Friday. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the killing of prisoners of war was a “widespread practice” for kyiv forces.