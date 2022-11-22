Nifter™ Will Launch Its NFT Marketplace During Art Basel Miami Expo.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #art–ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK: CLIS), a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, will launch its subsidiary, Nifter™ during the annual Art Basel Miami Expo. Art Basel is supported by over 290 galleries and attended by over 88,000 of the world’s top art collectors, celebrities, athletes, and influencers. The perfect timing of Nifter™‘s launch at Art Basel will allow Nifter to showcase NFTs of ultra-rare trading cards, signed memorabilia by NBA legends, and art by renowned artists to Nifter’s target audience of art collectors.

Nifter™ will benefit greatly from the direct physical access to the global art-collecting community converging on Miami, as well as, set the tone for Nifter as a trusted, top-tiered art collection platform in the art world.

“Nifter™ has separated itself from other NFT platforms by focusing on combining real-world use with token technology. Launching at Art Basel is the perfect opportunity to connect with our core art-collecting clientele.” Michael Smith, CEO of ClickStream

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream pioneers disruptive digital platforms that challenge conventional industries. The company is currently developing Nifter™, HeyPal, WinQuick, VegasWinners, and The LongShot Report.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

