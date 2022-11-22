Officials urge DOJ to act on anti-trans threats at Boston Children’s and others

Policy

“I am appalled that someone has sunk so low that they are threatening children’s hospitals…” A pedestrian walked past the Longwood Avenue exterior of Boston Children’s Hospital.

Following a recent spate of threats against hospitals providing gender-affirming care — and just days after Boston Children’s Hospital faced a new bomb threat — several congressional leaders called on the Department of Justice to act.

In a letter sent Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, 36 members of Congress urged Garland to outline steps the DOJ is taking to counter threats of anti-transgender violence and provide additional guidance to healthcare providers on protecting staff and patients.

“Our trans youth deserve essential, life-saving, gender-affirming healthcare and our medical staff should be able to provide it without fear of attack,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley said in a statement.

She joined Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans and DC Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton to lead the letter-writing effort.

“From the brutal shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs this weekend to the latest bomb threat against Boston Children’s last week, anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ violence is on the rise and must be taken seriously.” , said Pressley. “That’s why we’re calling on the DOJ to immediately step up its efforts to help keep health care providers, patients, and community members safe.”

The bomb threat sent to Boston Children’s last week specifically cited the hospital’s Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) program, which provides gender-affirming care for transgender and non-binary youth.

Founded in 2007, GeMS was the first major program in the United States to focus on gender-diverse and transgender teens, according to its website. In the years since, however, gender-affirming care has become increasingly politicized, with several states implementing or considering restrictions on young people’s access.

Meanwhile, threats against hospitals and providers offering this care have increased exponentially.

Boston Children’s has received several bomb threats this year alone, and the hospital reported in August that it was experiencing “a large amount of hostile internet activity, harassing phone calls and emails, including threats violence” towards clinicians and staff.

The letter to Garland named several other institutions that have been targeted and forced to take heightened security measures, including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC; the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Online posts from social media accounts spreading misinformation about transgender and non-binary people have had real consequences for health care providers across the country and for their patients,” the congressional leaders wrote. “When popular accounts share unfounded and hurtful claims about these institutions, millions of followers are instigated to send hostile messages and threaten hospital staff.”

They also expressed concern about social media platforms, which they say have been slow to act to limit the spread of threats and harmful misinformation by users.

For example, the attacks on Boston Children’s began earlier this year when the conservative Twitter account LibsofTikTok posted various misinformation about services provided by Children’s.

Friday’s letter echoed concerns raised by three major medical associations — the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Children’s Hospital Association — who wrote to Garland last month.

Patients may face a lack of access to critical care as hospitals are forced to focus on threats rather than care, congressional leaders have argued. They also suggested that the spread of “violent propaganda” could make LGBTQ+ and gender nonconforming youth fearful of seeking medical care or discourage them from coming out.

“I am appalled that anyone sinks so low that they threaten the children’s hospitals that care for many of our most vulnerable Americans,” Evans said in a statement.

He added, “These hateful threats have consumed law enforcement resources and caused disruption for patients, families, staff and the community – and they must stop!