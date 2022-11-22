On this historic day, November 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, 35th President, was assassinated

On this historic day, November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy – the 35th President of the United States – was assassinated while riding in a motorcade of open cars through downtown Dallas, Texas.

The shocking event 59 years ago happened near the end of JFK’s third year as president.

In the same car as Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy were Texas Governor John B. Connally and Connally’s wife, Nellie Connally.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOV. 21, 1864, ABRAHAM LINCOLN ‘THINKS’ LETTER TO MRS. BIXBY

On the same day, the shooting suspect, Lee Harvey Oswald, was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as President that day and the stunned nation took the brunt of so suddenly and violently losing its President-elect.

“The shots suddenly echoed”

Crowds of excited people lined the streets of Dallas and saluted the Kennedys that day, as the JFK Library’s website notes on the president’s campaign event – one of several – that day. there in Texas.

“The car left Main Street at Dealey Plaza at approximately 12:30 p.m. As it passed the Texas School Book Depot, shots suddenly rang out in the plaza,” the website also details.

“Bullets hit the President’s neck and head and he collapsed towards Mrs. Kennedy. The Governor was shot in the back.”

“There was not much we could do for the president.”

Immediately after the shooting, “the car drove to Parkland Memorial Hospital a few minutes away,” the JFK Library website also notes.

“But little could be done for the President. A Catholic priest was summoned to administer the last rites and at 1 p.m. John F. Kennedy was pronounced dead.”

Governor Connally had been seriously injured but later recovered.

“The president’s body was brought to Love Field and placed on Air Force One,” the website also notes.

“Before the plane took off, a grim-faced Lyndon B. Johnson stood in the cramped, crowded compartment and took the oath, administered by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Hughes.”

It was 2:38 p.m.

“The whole town got together”

Bob Huffaker, a former KRLD Radio reporter in Dallas, was an eyewitness to the shooting, according to Reuters.

“It seemed like the whole city had appeared,” Huffaker said of that November day. “It was really great. Dallas had shown that he really liked this president.”

“From Dallas, Texas, the apparently official flash, President Kennedy died at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, approximately 38 minutes ago.” —Walter Cronkite

Another eyewitness, Hugh Aynesworth, a former Dallas Morning News reporter, said: “Then I heard what I thought was a motorcycle rolling over, but it wasn’t – it was the first shot, then seconds later another shot and a third,” also according to Reuters.

CBS News’ famed Walter Cronkite said during a filmed newscast that day that broke into the network’s then-running soap opera ‘As The World Turns’: “From Dallas, Texas, the apparently official flash, President Kennedy died at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, approximately 38 minutes ago.”

Viewers across America watched

Less than an hour prior, however, police arrested Lee Harvey Oswald, “a recently hired employee at the Texas School Book Depository,” the JFK Library website says.

“He was being held for the assassination of President Kennedy and the fatal shooting shortly thereafter of patrolman JD Tippit on a Dallas street.”

Then, on Sunday morning November 24, “Oswald was to be moved from police headquarters to the county jail. Viewers across America watching live television coverage suddenly saw a man pointing a gun and shooting at close range.”

Adds the Filmed Crime website, “The assailant was identified as Jack Ruby, a local nightclub owner. Oswald died two hours later at Parkland Hospital.”

MARK FUHRMAN UNVEILS ANALYSIS ON KENNEDY KILLING ON FOX NATION’S ‘THE FUHRMAN DIARIES’

On the same day, President Kennedy’s “flag-draped coffin was moved from the White House to the Capitol on a six-pulled caisson [gray] horses, accompanied by a black horse without a rider,” the library also notes.

“Crowds lined Pennsylvania Avenue and many wept openly as the caisson passed.”

“During the 21 hours the president’s body lay in state in the Capitol rotunda, approximately 250,000 people marched to pay their respects.”

One of the “most indelible images of the day” was the salute of a young child, 3-year-old John F. Kennedy Jr., to his late father.

On Monday, November 25, 1963, Kennedy was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

“The funeral was watched by heads of state and representatives from more than 100 countries, with countless millions of other viewers. Then at the grave site, Mrs. Kennedy and her husband’s brothers, Robert and Edward, lit an eternal flame.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Any American living at the time and watching can probably still remember one of the “most indelible images of the day”: a young child’s salute to his father (John F. Kennedy Jr. had only three years old at the time), plus “daughter Caroline kneeling next to her mother at the President’s beer, and the extraordinary grace and dignity displayed by Jacqueline Kennedy,” writes the JFK Library website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many questions remain unanswered to this day about the Kennedy assassination.

In the decades since, conspiracy theories and speculation of all kinds have surfaced and continue to be debated and discussed.