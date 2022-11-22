Plane crash: 2 survive plane suddenly landing on Frische Cemetery Road after losing power in northwest Harris County, Texas, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people survived a small plane crash Sunday after losing power in northwest Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the call arrived at 12:40 p.m. at 16181 Fritsche Cemetery Road.

DPS Sergeant. Richard Standifer reported that a Cessna 150 departed from Cleveland en route to Cypress but did not make it.

The pilot indicated he lost power and attempted to land in the pasture, Stander said.

DPS said the aircraft struck a small embankment in the area, climbed, struck a tree and landed.

Officials said a woman on board had non-life-threatening injuries after sustaining facial lacerations.

Authorities are working to find out what caused the plane to lose power.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department shared the alert on social media, saying units responded to the scene.

