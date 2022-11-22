Polish president shares stance on war with Russia in joke – RT World News

Andrzej Duda was tricked into thinking he was talking to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was “very careful” to avoid war with Russia. The admission came during a call with pranksters posing as French leader Emmanuel Macron.

The conversation with the Russian Vovan and Lexus hoaxes took place last Tuesday, the day a missile exploded in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

While Western media and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky were quick to blame Russia for the incident, Polish, American and European officials were quick to say the missile was Ukrainian.

“Believe me, I’m very careful. I don’t blame the Russians. Emmanuel, this is war. I think both sides are going to blame each other in this war,” Duda recounted the fake Macron in an audio recording, broadcast by Vovan and Lexus on their show on Russian platform RuTube.

An escalation between NATO and Russia was not in the interest of Poland or the entire US-led military alliance, he insisted.





“Emmanuel, do you think I need a war with Russia? No, I don’t want that. I don’t want war with Russia. And I’m extremely careful. Believe me, I’m extremely careful. said the Polish leader.

Duda’s office later admitted on Twitter that he fell victim to the pair of pranksters. The president realized that there may have been “a hoax attempt” during the call due to “in an unusual way” the person was leading the conversation, he added, adding that he then ended the call.

In the hours after the missile hit the Polish village of Przewodow, Duda said a “Made in Russia” missile was implicated but did not blame Moscow. He, along with US and European officials, later acknowledged it was a Ukrainian air defense missile that had veered off course amid a series of Russian airstrikes.

The pranksters, whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, have already managed to deceive Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, author of Harry Potter books JK Rowling, former US President George W Bush, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and many other high-profile figures.