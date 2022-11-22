Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, prompting residents to flee to higher ground.

The Australian Embassy, ​​airport and shopping malls were damaged. The earthquake also caused power outages in the capital, Honiara.

Solomon Islands government spokesman George Herming said he was in his office on the second floor of a building in the capital Honiara when the earthquake struck the city.

“It’s a huge one that shocked everyone,” he said.

“We have tables and desks, books and everything strewn all over the place from the earthquake, but there’s no major damage to the structure or buildings,” Herming continued.

The spokesman said the Solomon Islands did not have any large high-rise buildings that could be vulnerable to an earthquake and noted that there was some panic around the town and traffic jams as the people were trying to drive to higher ground.

The quake’s epicenter was in the ocean about 56 kilometers, or 35 miles, southwest of Honiara at a depth of 13 kilometers, or 8 miles, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned of possible dangerous waves for the region, but later downgraded a tsunami warning.

The Solomon Islands are located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc along the edge of the Pacific Ocean where volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are more common.

