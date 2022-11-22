Pregnant Alyssa Scott gives insight into her ‘private’ world

Alyssa Scott gives insight into her pregnancy journey with Nick Cannon.

More than a week later Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her 11th child, a baby girl named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, The Masked Singer the host prepares to welcome another bundle of joy. As seen in recently released maternity photos, he and Alyssa are set to meet their second child together.

On Nov. 20, the model shared a series of photos documenting what she called the “last days” of her pregnancy. A solo snapshot showed Alyssa in a long black dress as she cradled her baby bump in front of a tall tree, while Nick was seen wrapping his arms around her in another photo.

“Next time I post he or she will be there,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who follows my journey with love and compassion. I am a private person on a very public platform. I know that in time I will be willing to let people who truly care about my world a little more than me.”