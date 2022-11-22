Previously deported illegal alien charged with killing 6-month-old child in drunk driving accident

A previously deported illegal alien is charged with killing six-month-old Alden Adams in a drunk driving accident in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Efrain Jimenez Lopez, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with causing a November 1 impaired driving accident that resulted in the death of Alden Adams.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was driving without a valid driver’s license when he overturned a van being driven by 30-year-old Samantha Adams, who had her six-month-old baby, Alden, in the vehicle with her.

While Alden Adams was taken to a nearby hospital in Kamazaoo, Michigan, where he died of his injuries, police allege Lopez admitted to crawling away from the accident, in a cornfield, in order to evade arrest.

Lopez was first deported from the United States in February 2019 after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border through Calexico, California. At a later date, unknown to federal officials, Lopez illegally crossed the border again and traveled to Michigan.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainee on Lopez so that if he is released from local custody, he will be handed over to them for arrest and deportation.

