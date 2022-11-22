Pin 0 Shares

SZA is probably tired of being labeled the natural lady while she was practically dying for the plastics. SZA who admits she grew up delusional, really had plans for cosmetic surgeries before the media tagged her the natural beauty. The singer has been going under the blade since 2020, and she has practically done all… Read More »R&B Singer SZA Is Tired Of Her ‘Natural Looks’ As She Allegedly Gets Fillers To Look Completely Different

The post R&B Singer SZA Is Tired Of Her ‘Natural Looks’ As She Allegedly Gets Fillers To Look Completely Different appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.