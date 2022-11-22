Roger Federer delights fans with photos from his trip to Tokyo

In Tokyo, Roger Federer played his first exhibition tennis match since retiring from the sport.

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer was recently in Tokyo, Japan for an event with his apparel sponsor UNIQLO. After returning from his trip, the 20-time Grand Slam champion shared some photos of himself exploring the country.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Federer wrote: “Tokyo you were amazing as always! Loved seeing all my fans and spending time in such a special place. Thank you @uniqlo for hosting.”

During his trip, Mr. Federer, who retired in September, took part in a tennis event organized by UNIQLO at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo. The former world number 1 even played his first exhibition tennis match since retiring from the sport.

According to a tweet from UNIQLO ambassadors, Mr Federer has teamed up with local player Shingo Kunieda – the world’s No. 1 in men’s wheelchair tennis. The two played against Gordon Reid, the British world No. 4 in wheelchair tennis, and another local player, Kurumi Nara, a former world No. 32 in the WTA (World Tennis Association) ranking.

アンバサダーたちによるテニスセッション。普段の試合とは違った、和気あいあいとした雰グ

A special tennis session between Ambassadors.

Fun atmosphere all around.#LifeWearDay2022#UNIQLO 📱17:30からオンライン配信中

Live Stream Now pic.twitter.com/2vBmUbGxli — UNIQLO_Ambassadors (@UQAmbassadors) November 19, 2022

As it happens, Mr Federer revealed that he last visited Japan with his family three years ago. He even said that his family was disappointed not to have accompanied him on this trip.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer bid farewell to professional tennis in September after playing his last match at the Laver Cup. Playing alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal while representing Team Europe, Mr Federer didn’t get the best possible result as the duo ended up losing their match. However, taking to social media, the 41-year-old advised his fans not to think too much about that ‘perfect ending’.