Saudi Arabia cause one of the biggest upsets in football history with a 2-1 win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the opening match of their World Cup campaign in what is one of the biggest sporting upsets in recent memory.

The Gulf state is currently ranked 51st in the world behind hosts Qatar and entered the tournament with low expectations in a group with Argentina, who were tipped by many to fight for ultimate glory.

But in a truly stunning turn of events, the underdogs sent the world’s number three ranked team crashing to the bottom of Group C with a stellar 2-1 win and ended a 36-game winning streak.

In doing so, they nearly shredded Messi, 35,’s dream of winning the World Cup in what may well be the maestro’s last international competition.

The man considered by many to be the greatest footballer in the world clinically sent a penalty for Argentina in the first half, but Saudi Arabia quickly hit back after the break with a fine finish from Salah Al-Shehri at the 48th minute.

The Saudi star striker followed up the effort with a flare into the top corner minutes later, sending his fans into delight as Messi hid his head in his hands.

Saudi Arabia now triumph at the top of the group, while Poland and Mexico will play later in the day.

