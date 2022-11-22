Sean Hannity: Do we still have equal justice under the law?

Sean Hannity wondered if equal justice under the law still holds true in America, as Democrats consistently receive a more “lenient” system on “Hannity.”

SEAN HANNITY: Look at that right there on the United States Supreme Court building in Washington, DC What does it say? Equal justice before the law? These five words are at the very heart of our justice system. Without this foundation, nothing else matters. Recently, millions of Americans, and frankly, myself included, believe that it is little more than a registration with a hard and inflexible system. If you are Republican or Conservative, another lighter and more forgiving system, if you are a democratespecially prominent Democrats, and go by the surname Biden or Clinton.

So tonight we’re going to focus on two key questions. Is equal justice before the law dead in the United States of America? And if so, can he be brought back to life? Otherwise, well, our Constitution is worthless. You might as well shred it, because all laws are based on this document. Late last week, The Washington Post reported that the unprecedented FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago revealed nothing nefarious. Instead of ending the investigation, Biden’s DOJby the way, he would have the power to stop this, appointed a left-wing aggressive special prosecutor to dig into all this and keep the investigation into everything Trump open in perpetuity.

