Seoul has called for ‘active cooperation’ to stop North Korean missile tests

South Korea has turned to Russia and China for help in ending its North Korean rival’s missile-testing program, arguing that Pyongyang threatens peace and stability across the country. Northeast Asia and beyond.

Nuclear envoy Kim Gunn had a phone call Monday morning with Russian and Chinese ambassadors to Seoul, Andrey Kulik and Xing Haiming, asking “active cooperation” to persuade Pyongyang to abstain “new challenges” and return to dialogue, the South Korean foreign ministry said in a statement. Kim claimed North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday violated UN Security Council resolutions and marked yet another dangerous incident by President Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Seoul appealed for help as its envoys prepared to press the UN Security Council for action during an emergency meeting on Monday in response to Korea’s latest ICBM test North. The South Korean diplomat “stressed the need for the international community, including the United States, to come together and take swift and decisive countermeasures,” said the ministry.





As permanent members of the Security Council, Russia and China have the power to veto any resolution that would punish North Korea for its strategic weapons testing. Russia has in the past called for de-escalation on the Korean peninsula by both sides, meaning Pyongyang would end nuclear-related testing and the US and South Korea would suspend joint military exercises in the region. . US officials have called this idea “insulting.”

Kulik warned last year that only diplomacy would bring peace to the peninsula. “We believe that progressive activities based on the principles of equality and a phased and synchronized approach will ensure the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and lay the foundation for a solid system of peace and security here,” the ambassador told TASS in an interview last December.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement on Friday condemning North Korea for its latest ICBM launch. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui responded on Monday by calling António Guterres a “the puppet of the United States”. She defended North Korea’s weapons tests as “legitimate and fair exercise of the right to self-defence”, saying they came in response to “provocative nuclear war rehearsals” by the United States and its allies.