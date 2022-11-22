Suspected smuggling boat found abandoned in Pacific Beach

A 20ft boat carrying life jackets and fuel was left on the sand in Pacific Beach early Monday and federal agents are investigating the suspected smuggling case.

Authorities were notified around 5:50 a.m. that a boat had landed south of Crystal Pier, on the sand near Ocean Boulevard and Thomas Avenue.

Border Patrol agents responded and found an abandoned “panga-style boat” with a gray hull on the beach. Officers found several personal flotation devices and seven fuel canisters on the ship, agency spokesman Angel Moreno said.

According to OnScene TV, rescuers discovered 15 life jackets in the sand near the boat. The video showed fuel canisters tied together inside the boat.

The boat was seized by air and sea operations officials. No arrests were made. Moreno said the incident is under investigation.