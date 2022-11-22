the hyperinflation of the remuneration of the bosses of the CAC 40 unworthy on the left – RT in French

According to the firm Proxinvest, the average remuneration of the big French bosses reached a peak in 2021, at 7.9 million euros. A figure that makes the left jump, against a backdrop of increasing poverty and unemployment insurance reform.

A “historic record for 15 years”: this is the observation made by the shareholder advisory firm Proxinvest in its annual report, published on November 22, on the subject of the remuneration of big bosses.

100 times the average salary of employees

According to the study, the remuneration of CAC 40 executives increased by 52% compared to 2019, with an average amounting to 7.9 million euros. The firm took into account, beyond the fixed salary, the bonuses, tokens, benefits in kind, stock options and free shares enjoyed by the big bosses, and notes “historic records for each component”: the annual bonuses have thus jumped 33%.

These results seem logical, as underlined by The worldsince the said remuneration largely depends on the results of the companies, “excellent for most of them in 2021”, and already at the origin of controversies on the “superprofits”.

The increase is also explained by a “Carlos Tavares effect”, the boss of Stellantis having seen his total remuneration reach a record never observed by Proxinvest, at 66.7 million euros annually, which had not prevented him from declare that he was “an employee like the others” in mid-October.

Next in the list of highest earners are Bernard Charlès for Dassault Systèmes (44 million euros), Daniel Julien for the call center company Teleperformance (19.6 million euros) and François-Henri Pinault for the group Kering luxury goods (€12 million). Paul Hudson, the CEO of the pharmaceutical laboratory Sanofi, is almost pale with 9 million euros.

More broadly, it is “the first time in eight years that the average compensation of CAC 40 executives represents more than 100 times the average compensation of employees”, or 369 times the minimum wage on a 39-hour basis, notes the report.

The left denounces unjustifiable inequalities

The various components of the left considered these levels of remuneration indecent and quickly made the link with the controversial reform of unemployment insurance decided by the government, which plans from February 1, 2023 to reduce the duration of compensation by 25 % due to the “good performance” of the labor market, with an evolution depending on the economic situation.

For the left, this is a new blow to the plane on the allowances of job seekers and the most precarious employees.

“The same day: cry of alarm from the Restos du Coeur and 52% increase in the income of the bosses of the CAC 40”, was moved by the former socialist minister Ségolène Royal, alluding to charity alert which announced a marked increase (+12%) in the number of people it has welcomed since April 2022. “The drop in unemployment benefits and the drop in pensions (“the reforms”) in this context are a provocation or blindness” , she strongly denounced.

“The bosses of the CAC 40 are doing well,” noted the NGO Oxfam, adding that “unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the remuneration of employees…”

“The only remuneration that increases faster than inflation is that of the big bosses…”, noted for her part the LFI deputy for Seine-Maritime Alma Dufour. “And you, your salary/retirement pension/unemployment benefit… has increased by how much?” Questioned, on the same register, the former spokesman for Attac, Raphael Pradeau.

“Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of Total, was right: by increasing his remuneration by 52% in 2021, he is in the average … not French … but bosses of the CAC40!”, quipped the LFI deputy of the Sum François Ruffin, evoking recently used arguments by the boss of the oil company to defend his emoluments.

“The same people refuse the indexation of wages to inflation for fear of a ‘spiral’!” he added.

“It’s shameful when at the same time we refuse to index wages to inflation!” Added, on the union side, the Federation of Managers and Workers Force.

Wages:

“According to the Proxinvest study, the remuneration of CAC40 bosses jumped 52% in 2021

The average reaches 7.9 million euros, according to the shareholder advisory firm.

“Don’t count on me to distribute the good and the bad points to the French bosses”, declared the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire during the controversy relating to the “super-dividends” garnered by a series of companies, then that an amendment from the center had been voted against the opinion of the government.

If Bruno Le Maire has always been very hostile to a strict framework for dividends paid to shareholders or the remuneration of company directors, several voices in the majority seem to have become aware of the flammable nature of the subject of inequalities and wages, while the he inflation hits the purchasing power of the French.

The executive, however, refers any reform of “value sharing” to the Renaissance party convention, scheduled for early 2023. On November 17, government spokesperson Olivier Véran promised that a law on the employee dividend, aimed at what companies pay both shareholders and employees would pass “during the five-year term”.