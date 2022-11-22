These four mass schools received the National Blue Ribbon Award

Schools

“These schools show what is possible to make a lasting and positive difference in the lives of students.” Edith C. Baker Elementary School in Brookline, one of four schools in Mass. to receive a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award.

Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award winners, recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning.

Edith C. Baker Elementary School in Brookline, Luther Conant School in Acton-Boxborough, Mount Alvernia Academy in Chestnut Hill, and Pioneer Charter School of Science II (PCSS II) in Saugus were four of 297 public schools and institutions to receive the award from the United States Department of Education. .

New high school tops Boston magazine’s annual ranking



These are the top 25 high schools in Massachusetts, according to US News & World Report’s 2022 rankings.



The schools were celebrated at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC on November 3-4.

The award is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps between groups of students, according to a press release from the Department for Education.

“Blue Ribbon schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. in a September press release. “These schools show what is possible to make a lasting and positive difference in the lives of students.

Acton-Boxborough schools have won the award several times, dating back to the 1980s when the program was in its infancy.

Mount Alvernia Academy, which falls under the Archdiocese of Boston, was also named a Blue Ribbon School in 2015.

“We are so proud of our students, faculty and staff for all they have done to make this award possible… AGAIN! the private school said on its website.

The Conant School has been named an Exemplary High-Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2022 by the United States Secretary of Education. One of 297 schools nationwide and one of 4 in Massachusetts. Congratulations to the Conant School Community! pic.twitter.com/RGIB3mRTSz — ABRSD (@ABschools) September 19, 2022

Saugus and Brookline each celebrated their first Blue Ribbon awards.

“A blue ribbon national school recognition is … widely recognized as a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning,” Brookline Public Schools said in a statement. “As such, we are excited to share and model these effective practices and developments – not only with our peers at Brookline, but with other schools and educators across our nation!”

PCSS II marked the victory with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, WBZ reported.

“The hard work and passion of the entire PCSS community – students, teachers and family members – has enabled our school to receive this honor,” the school said on its website, adding, “Job well done, pirate!”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony seemed appropriate to celebrate the designation of Pioneer Charter School Of Science 2 as a National Blue Ribbon School! Pioneer is one of four Massachusetts schools to receive this honor this year. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/fIBbHmpwdI — James Rojas (@JamesRojasNews) November 21, 2022