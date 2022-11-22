Tickets are on sale now for indoor shows at Chicago’s “The Salt Shed” – NBC Chicago

After going from a salt factory with decades of history and operation under its belt to a concert hall, tickets for the first indoor shows at the Salt Shed on Chicago’s North Side are now on sale.

Earlier this week, The Salt Shed announced a slate of 22 shows from 20 different artists, with the first indoor show scheduled for February 17, 2023, when Tove Lo takes the stage.

Although tickets are available online, discounted tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Salt Shed at 1308 North Elston Avenue until 7 p.m. Friday, then 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday .

Known for its iconic rooftop logo visible from the Kennedy Highway, the original Morton Salt facility closed for good in the fall of 2015, leading to widespread efforts to redevelop the surrounding area.

R2 Companies eventually purchased the facility in December 2017, which began the transformation of the factory building into a hybrid music venue.

Along with Tove Lo, Iggy Pop, Third Eye Blind and The Roots are among the artists performing at The Salt Shed in 2023.

A full list of shows announced for 2023 can be found below: