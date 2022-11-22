Todd and Julie Chrisley’s reality shows CANCELED after married couple sentenced to prison

All three of Todd and Julia Chrisley’s reality shows have been canceled, after the pair were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison earlier today for tax evasion.

Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014 and aired for nine seasons, after Todd, 53, Julie, 49, and their family, has been deleted according to Deadline.

The spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, which follows their children Chase, 25, and Savannah, 24, has also reportedly been dropped. Todd was also set to host a dating show called Love Limo, but that too was cancelled.

Chrisley Knows Best was renewed for a tenth season in May, and USA Network – where the show originally aired before moving to E! – will air the episodes shot before the trial next year.

Chase and Savannah’s spin-off show was announced in January 2019 as it followed them “on a road trip from Nashville to Los Angeles to prove their independence.”

It premiered on April 2, 2019 and ran for three seasons before cancellation.

E ! greenlit Love Limo in May 2022. In addition to hosting duties, Todd would also go on to serve as an executive producer on the dating series, where he would be tasked with helping singles find love through speed dating.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively – months after being found guilty in their $30million tax evasion case.

The duo, best known for the television show ‘Chrisley Knows Best’, were sentenced in Atlanta on Monday to a combined total of 19 years in prison – less than two days after their son was seriously injured in a car accident in Nashville.

Todd and Julie will also serve 16 months of probation each upon release.

The news comes five months after the Chrisleys were convicted of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion, as prosecutors said they took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans.

Prosecutors said the couple used the money to fund their lifestyle, even before they became reality TV stars. Todd and Julia also used a production company to hide income from the IRS, lawyers argued.

During the dramatic trial earlier this year, shocking testimony from former employee-turned-lover Chrisley Mark Braddock revealed he had a year-long gay affair with the reality TV star in the early 2000s – when they were both married to their respective wives. .

Braddock sensationally backfired on his ex-lover and business partner on the stand, when he told the jury that he not only witnessed the Chrisleys’ crimes, but helped commit them.

His testimony also saw him confess to not only his role in the Chrisleys’ years-long fraud, but also his infidelity, which he allegedly hid from his wife for years before revealing everything to the world on the stand. Braddock was granted immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Ahead of Monday’s sentencing, officials said Todd faced up to 22 years while Julie could have served up to 13.

They had also both been charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Throughout their legal troubles, the Chrisleys have maintained that they did nothing wrong.

They claimed that someone else had been in charge of their finances, and therefore responsible for all the crimes committed.

Besides Chase and Savannah, the couple – who have been married for 26 years – also share Grayson, 16. Todd also has two children from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry: Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30.