Trump stays off Twitter despite reinstated account, coaxed by Elon Musk

Former President Trump remains inactive on social media platform Twitter despite aggressive cajoling from site owner Elon Musk.

Trump, who received a lifetime ban from Twitter’s former leadership in 2021 after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was reactivated on the social platform on Saturday.

While many on the platform — including Musk himself — lobbied for the former president to start using his account again, Trump remained silent.

Trump’s reactivation came 24 hours after Musk posted a poll asking Twitter users if the former president should be allowed back on the platform.

More than 15 million people responded to the poll, with 51.8% of users saying they wanted Trump back on Twitter.

Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media service he has used since receiving his initial lifetime Twitter ban, that he would not return.

“Vote with positivity now, but don’t worry, we’re not going anywhere. Truth Social is special!” he posted.

At one point, Musk made a tongue-in-cheek attempt to bring Trump back on the platform — posting a pornographic image comparing Trump’s abstinence from Twitter to a monk forgoing sex with a prostitute.

Trump's account (@realDonaldTrump) is active, giving users access to his previously locked archive of tweets. Users can also tag him in posts.

In another tweet, Musk considered the possibility of using more polls to help gauge support for potential actions. He also told a user that he could add a feature to be able to query all active users in a country.