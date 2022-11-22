Twitter’s France Head Damien Veil Resigns Amid Ongoing Layoffs

Viel had been in charge of the French Twitter team for seven years in a row.

The head of Twitter in France announced his resignation on the social media platform.

Earlier today, Damien Viel, who oversaw operations in France for Twitter Inc., announced his resignation. He made the significant revelation through Twitter, perhaps foreshadowing layoffs at the struggling firm. Notably, Viel had been in charge of the French Twitter team for seven years in a row.

Musk is mulling further layoffs to begin as soon as Monday, after having previously slashed the Twitter staff in half with sweeping layoffs that included most of the company’s management. It is expected that layoffs will be on the company’s sales and relationships team, according to those in the know.

Before billionaire Elon Musk took control last month, the Paris office had fewer than 50 staff, many of whom are now dedicated to maintaining and expanding the company's network of advertising partners. Viel announced his resignation on the social media platform, writing simply, "It's done." Pride, honour, and mission accomplished,"

Viel did not want to elaborate on his decision to leave Twitter or the current headcount in Paris. Last week, rumors surfaced that Balenciaga, a French fashion label, had deleted its account on the social media network Twitter after Musk acquired the company and instituted new content standards. Companies including GM, VW, Pfizer, and General Mills have also pulled their ads from the platform.

The hashtag #RIPTwitter became a top trend as people expressed their sadness at the possible closure of the platform. Reports indicate that Elon Musk, Twitter’s new billionaire owner, intends to lay off a larger number of workers.