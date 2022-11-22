Two Chicago Rappers Kierre Davis And Lamron Quan Shoot And Kill Each Other During An Argument

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Two Chicago Rappers Kierre Davis And Lamron Quan Shoot And Kill Each Other During An Argument
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Barely two weeks ago, a young rapper was fatally shot and killed during a silly argument he was not even involved in. Today, two young rappers have shot and killed each other during a squabble. Yes, two Chicago rappers, Kierre Davis and Lamron Quan who are partners working on a music project in an argument… Read More »Two Chicago Rappers Kierre Davis And Lamron Quan Shoot And Kill Each Other During An Argument

The post Two Chicago Rappers Kierre Davis And Lamron Quan Shoot And Kill Each Other During An Argument appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleVikings focused on putting ’embarrassing’ 40-3 home loss to Cowboys behind them
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR