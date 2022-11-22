UK supplies Ukraine with advanced weapons – media – RT World News

London reportedly shipped an unknown number of laser-guided Brimstone 2 missiles to kyiv

The UK has supplied Ukraine with high-precision Brimstone 2 missiles, British media reported on Monday. A video released by the army showed the delivery of an advanced version of the projectile compared to those already used by Ukrainian forces.

According to reports, London began shipping earlier versions of the missile to Ukraine about six months ago. Although originally designed to be launched from an aircraft, these projectiles are usually fired by Ukrainian troops from modified trucks. They are used to destroy enemy tanks and other military vehicles.

Each Brimstone 2 missile is said to cost around £175,000 ($207,110).

It has two modes of operation: it can either hit targets by tracking a laser, or select one from a pre-programmed list using radar.





The system can scan the battlefield and independently select the most suitable target while sparing civilian vehicles and secondary military equipment.

During his visit to Kyiv this weekend, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a new military aid package worth £50 million.

Britain has been a major arms supplier to Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in late February.

Meanwhile, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, of which the UK is a member, insisted on Monday that the military alliance must maintain arms supplies to Ukraine to ensure that the dispute ends at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

Senior Russian officials have repeatedly signaled that Moscow is ready for talks while claiming that kyiv is setting up unrealistic conditions for dialogue.

The Kremlin characterizes the ongoing conflict as nothing less than a “proxy waragainst the United States and NATO. Moscow also insists that the West is only prolonging the conflict and risking a direct confrontation between Russia and the military bloc by supplying weapons to kyiv.