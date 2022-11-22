Veteran Rich Fierro helped disarm gunman at Colorado gay club, touts military training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — When Army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with his friends and family, the instincts from his military training kicked in immediately.

First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then moved to try to disarm the shooter.

“It’s the reflex. Go! Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don’t let anyone get hurt. I tried to bring everyone back,” he said outside his home on Monday.

Fierro is one of two people credited by police with saving lives by subduing a 22-year-old man armed with multiple firearms, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, who is unleashed Saturday night at Club Q, a well-known gathering place for the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and at least 17 injured.

Fierro was there with his daughter Kassy, ​​her boyfriend and several other friends to see a drag show and celebrate a birthday. He said it was one of the nicest nights the group had. That suddenly changed when the shots rang out and Kassy’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was fatally shot.

Speaking to reporters at his home on Monday, Fierro wept as he remembered Raymond smiling and dancing before the shots rang out.

Fierro could smell the ammo cordite, saw the flashes, and dove, pushing his friend down before falling backwards.

Looking up from the ground, Fierro saw the shooter’s body armor and the crowd that had fled to the club terrace. Moving towards the attacker, Fierro grabbed the body armor, pulled the shooter down while yelling at another customer, Thomas James, to move the rifle out of reach.

As the shooter was pinned down by a barrage of punches from Fierro and kicks to the head from James, he tried to reach for his gun. Fierro grabbed it and used it as a club.

“I tried to finish it,” he said.

When a performer who was there for the drag show passed by, Fierro told them to kick the dragster. The artist stuffed a high-heeled shoe in the attacker’s face, Fierro said.

“I love them,” Fierro said of the city’s LGBTQ community. “I only have love.”

Fierro has made three tours to Iraq and one to Afghanistan, and said he faced violence. That’s why he signed up. “No one at this club asked to do that,” he said, but everyone “is going to have to live with that now.”

Fierro and James, of whom little was known Monday night, restrained the shooter until officers arrived minutes later. Fierro was briefly handcuffed and seated in a police cruiser as law enforcement tried to quell the chaos.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said Monday that Fierro acted courageously.

“I have never met a person who had engaged in such heroic actions who was so humbled about it,” Vasquez said. “He just said to me, ‘I was trying to protect my family.’”

Asked about being hailed as a hero, Fierro objected. “I’m just a guy from San Diego,” he said, standing outside his house and alternating between English and a few Spanish words.

The suspect, who was carrying multiple firearms and extra rounds of ammunition, faces murder and hate crime charges.

Fierro’s wife, Jess, said via Facebook that her husband injured his right side and injured his hands, knees and ankle. “He was covered in blood,” she wrote on the page for their brewery, Atrevida Beer Co.

Although her actions saved lives, Fierro said the deaths — including her daughter’s boyfriend, Vance — were a tragedy both personally and for the wider community.

“There are five people I couldn’t help. And one of which was family to me,” he said, as his brother laid a consoling hand on his shoulder.

Fierro said he couldn’t remember if the shooter responded as he screamed and struggled to subdue him, but he thought about their next interaction.

“I’m going to see this guy in court,” Fierro said. “And this guy is going to see who did it.”

Metz reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press reporter Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.