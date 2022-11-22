Vikings DE Dalvin Tomlinson limited in walkthrough, could return against Patriots

Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson was listed as a limited participant in a walkthrough Monday, increasing the chances he could play Thursday night against New England at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tomlinson has missed the past three games due to a right calf injury, and hasn’t taken part in any practices or walkthroughs since being hurt Oct. 30 against Arizona. The Vikings are scheduled to have a practice on Tuesday.

Listed as not participating Monday were left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (knee). The Vikings already have ruled Darrisaw out for the game against the Patriots.

Also listed as limited participants were cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee). Evans was hurt Nov. 13 at Buffalo and sat out Sunday’s 40-3 home loss to Dallas.