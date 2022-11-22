Woman found dead with throat slit in Gurugram: cops

The woman’s family has not accused anyone of being responsible for the murder. (Representative)

Gurugram:

A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit and her wrist slashed in a slum on Mehrauli Road, police said on Monday.

The woman was identified as Anjana, they said. Police say a man named Harkesh, who works as a bricklayer and is from Madhogarh in Rajasthan, went out to work with his wife on Sunday morning.

When he returned, Harkesh found his daughter’s body lying in the pool of blood, police said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (concealment of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at the DLF Phase 1 Police Station, officials said.

The autopsy report suggests the woman’s throat was slit and her wrist slashed with a knife. No other injury marks were found on his body, police said.

“The woman’s family did not blame anyone for the murder. It is suspected that the woman was killed in her sleep by an acquaintance,” DLF Phase 1 Police Station officer Dinesh Kumar said.

