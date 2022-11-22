WV treasurer runs for Congress to fight ‘woke corporate activism’

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday that he will run in the state’s second congressional district to end “corporate woke activism.”

Moore, West Virginia’s first Republican state treasurer in 92 years, said in a written statement:

The people of West Virginia need a fighter in Washington to defend our values ​​and fend off entrenched special interests that attack our energy economy, ship jobs overseas, and indoctrinate our children. I have dedicated my career to tackling the big issues – expanding educational opportunities for our students, fighting for American energy against woke corporate activism, and helping to build an economy that creates jobs and opportunity. for workers. As an America First curator, that is exactly what I will do for the people of West Virginia in Washington.

Moore is aiming to replace Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) in the state’s Second Congressional District as the incumbent congressman hopes to oust Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in 2024.

Moore has been a leading state official in the fight against corporate woke activism, particularly against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

ESG investing is the latest avenue by which leftist politicians and Wall Street behemoths can push companies to take social and political stances they otherwise wouldn’t take. This includes divestment from the fossil fuel industry, increasing diverse hiring, and other controversial topics.

In July, Moore banned five Wall Street firms from entering into state banking contracts over the advancement of ESG investing by the financial giants. The five companies are BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo. This prohibits these entities from approximately $18 billion inflows and outflows each year.

“I simply cannot sit idly by and allow financial institutions working against critical industries in West Virginia to profit from the very funds their policies are trying to diminish,” Moore said in July.