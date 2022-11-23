2 women dead after West Englewood fire, officials say – NBC Chicago

Authorities say two women died after a house burned down in Chicago’s South End on Tuesday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood.

After bringing the fire under control, firefighters were able to enter the house, where they discovered two women. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A media update will be available later Tuesday evening. We’ll update this story with new details as they become available.