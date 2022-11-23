3 officers arrested in Georgia prison beaten up caught on camera

Three officers who were caught in video widely seen repeatedly beating and punching an inmate at a Camden County, Georgia, jail have been arrested, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

The three men – Mason Garrick, 23, of Bryceville, Fla.; Ryan Biegel, 24, of Kingsland, Georgia; and Braxton Massey, 21, of Kingsland – have each been charged with one count of battery and one count of breach of public office.

The arrests came a week after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it would review the beating of Jarrett Hobbs, who, as evidenced by videos released by his attorney, was stuck in his cell on September 3 and surrounded by several police officers. Camden County Jail in Woodbine, Georgia, which struck him repeatedly in the head.

Mr Hobbs’ lawyer, Harry Daniels, said last week the beating of a black man by white officers in the Deep South was reminiscent of the days of ‘old pre-war Jim Crow’.