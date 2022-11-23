49ers’ Charvarius Ward shoots Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins: ‘He’s a steroid boy’

The San Francisco 49ers ran away with their game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night in Mexico City, 38-10, to earn their sixth win of the season. But their expected beating of a team without Kyler Murray under center wasn’t the biggest story of the night.

After the game, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward had some interesting things to say about Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“D-Hop, he thinks he’s a badass,” he told Niners broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan via KNBR.com. “He thinks he’s still one of the best receivers in the league and he really isn’t.

“He was getting locked up. He was doing dirty things. He tried to cut me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my mask on a game, so I don’t respect his game. He’s a boy steroid.”

The slight “steroid boy” at Hopkins is due to the star receiver’s six-game suspension he had to serve at the start of this season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins said in July he didn’t think he should have been suspended after his blood tested positive for a trace of the league’s banned substance Ostarine.

“I’ve never taken this stuff,” the All-Pro wide receiver said during training camp, via Arizona Sports. “If you know what it is, it can be in the shampoo, it can be in a lot of different things. Obviously the NFL is very black and white, so of course I wish the rule weren’t not so black and white. That’s how it is.

“It’s hard to tell when something is trace-contaminated when you’re not working in the manufacturing business.”

As Hopkins said, the rule is the rule, so he served his suspension and returned in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, where he had 10 catches for 103 yards on 14 Murray targets. in a 42-34 victory.

And although Colt McCoy was leaving for the injured Murray on Monday night at the Estado Azteca against San Fran, he fed Hopkins 12 targets, catching nine for 91 yards. He didn’t find the paint for the second straight game, however, as the 49ers played a miserly defense that held the Cardinals to just 10 points.

But, when you look at the numbers closely, Hopkins only had two catches for 14 yards in the second half, which is when San Francisco’s defense went from strength to strength.

Ward was on cover with Hopkins for most of the game, and he struggled against him early on. He later cleaned up his act, hence Hopkins’ production drop.

If the NFC West rivalry between the two teams wasn’t enough, this comment from Ward will surely make things interesting when these teams wrap up their 2022-23 regular season against each other in San Francisco on Jan. 8.