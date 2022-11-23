Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Mike Ziller charged with impaired driving

Rajesh Khanna
Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Mike Ziller Charged With Impaired Driving

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) — A deputy sheriff with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is charged with a DUI after crashing a county utility truck into another vehicle.

The accident happened Nov. 10 near the Vasco Road exit on Highway 580 in Livermore.

Sheriff’s officials identified the deputy as Mike Ziller.

The sheriff’s office says he is considered to be on duty at the time of the crash because he was driving a county vehicle.

He worked with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years.

Rajesh Khanna

