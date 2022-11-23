An Adelaide man mails a dog poop left by a dog walker on his lawn in Evanston South

Mr McKay said he decided to pick it up and send it to her to send a message

Adelaide man sends dog poo to owner of dog who left feces on his lawn

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A resident who got mad at a neighbor for not picking up her dog’s feces sent her a no-nonsense message.

Ashley Mckay, a man from Adelaide, claims he watched his neighbor fail to pick up after his dog pooped on his lawn, then decided he had to take matters into his own hands.

So he picked up the pet’s droppings, put it in a letter, addressed it to the pet’s owner, and put it in his mailbox the next day.

Mr McKay told Daily Mail Australia the woman had yet to return to her lawn and suspected she would avoid the street when walking her dog.

Adelaide man Ashley Mckay claims he watched his neighbor fail to pick up his dog’s droppings and then decided he had to take matters into his own hands

Mr. Mackay took matters into his own hands by picking up pet droppings left on his lawn, putting it in an envelope addressed to the pet’s owner and then placing it in his letterbox the next day.

“She definitely hasn’t gone back to the past, not from what I’ve seen. I think she’ll avoid the streets altogether, he said.

“Something had to be done and I thought that was the best option.”

‘When you let your dog s*** on my lawn you get a special gift in the mail,’ Mr McKay wrote on Facebook.

He says he’s proud of the lawn at his Evanston South home and that’s what led him to take to Facebook to track down the offender, and that’s when he concocted the plan.

“People leaving dog poop on their foreheads isn’t exactly what we want,” he told 10 News.

“I thought why not pick it up myself and hand it to her then she can get rid of it that way.

“Obviously I managed to pick up what the dog left yesterday, put it in an envelope and dropped it in the lady’s mailbox,” he said.