Armie Hammer’s father, Michael Armand Hammer, dead at 67

Armie Hammer‘s father has passed away, E! News has learned.

Michel Armand Hammer died on Sunday, November 20, according to TMZ. He was 67 years old. The business titan is said to have battled cancer for some time. He began his career in an investment bank before joining Occidental Petroleum, the company founded by his grandfather, Armand Hammer.

Michael welcomed Armie in 1986 and his son Viktor in 1988 with his then wife Dr. Ann Mobley. Michael is survived by his second wife, misty millwardas well as Armie’s children, Viktor and Armie with ex Elizabeth Chambers—Harper Grace7 and Ford Armand5.

The call me by your name star has disappeared from the spotlight in recent years. Armie was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in March 2021. He denied any wrongdoing. He then sought treatment for drug addiction, alcoholism and sexual abuse, according to vanity lounge, with sources telling E! News in February, “Armie is very committed to his sobriety and has been super consistent with it.”