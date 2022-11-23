As Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, fans mock Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration

The 23-second video has over 1.7 million views on Twitter

Saudi Arabia stunned two-time champions Argentina 2-1 at Lusail Stadium, Qatar. It’s one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Saudi fans have teased Lionel Messi and Argentina using Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration. The video of the celebration has gone viral on social media.

In the video, fans can be seen reveling in an impromptu rendition of the celebration after the shock victory. Ronaldo has a unique way of celebrating goals. The player jumps high and does a pirouette in the air and shouts “siu!” It means “yes” in Spanish.

Watch the video here:

Saudi fans do Cristiano Ronaldo’s SIU after beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Nasty!!pic.twitter.com/umBzhCkAze — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 22, 2022

The 23-second video has over 1.7 million views on Twitter. One user commented: “I don’t know why I’m happy to see Argentina lose. Oh sorry. It’s because I love Ronaldo.” Another user commented, “I can’t lie, I did the follow too.” The third user commented: “And yet Utd fans are still disrespecting the GOAT because of a relatively unknown bald manager with 2 meaningless Dutch titles. If CR7 had put on a performance like Messi he would have been lambasted for that. ”

Lionel Messi’s goal from the spot only gave Argentina the lead in the 10th minute of the game, but Saleh Al-Shehri’s goal in the 48th minute put the game back in the balance. Salem Aldawsari then scored in the 53rd minute to see his side close to a resounding victory. The scoreline remained unchanged for the rest of the match and Saudi Arabia emerged triumphant.

Playing a high and risky defensive line, the Saudi Athletic team took advantage of their first-half chance when Argentina had the ball three times, only to be denied by offside calls on all occasions. .

But in a chaotic start to the second half, the Saudis swarmed Lionel Scaloni’s side and scored twice as the Arab nation beat the South Americans for the first time in five attempts.