Balenciaga apologizes after backlash over ad featuring children with Bondage teddy bears

The fashion brand released a statement on its Instagram story

–>

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has issued an apology after backlash over a recent advertising campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. The ad campaign featuring little girls and bondage-themed toys was deemed “inappropriate” and “disturbing” by several netizens.

On Tuesday, the fashion brand released a statement on its Instagram story. “We apologize for posting disturbing materials in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photo shoot. We strongly condemn child abuse in all forms. We stand up for the safety and well-being of children,” the statement read.

In another Instagram story, the brand said “the plush bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign” and added that the campaign images have been removed from all of the brand’s platforms.

See pictures here:

The ads, originally posted earlier this week, were used to promote the site’s holiday gift shop. Footage showed children posing with teddy bears dressed in bondage gear, including fishnet tops, collars with locks and ankle/wrist restraints.

Here are the images in question:

I thought people were trolling, but no. It’s true. Maybe that’s why Balenciaga quit Twitter. They don’t want to be held responsible. Yes, these are children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage outfits. pic.twitter.com/zBlACUiZjo – Sav! (@thisissavvy1) November 21, 2022

The photos drew fierce criticism online, with many accusing Balenciaga of sexualizing children. Many denounced the “problematic” campaign and criticized the brand while questioning the relevance of the photos.

Even after the brand apologized for the photos, some netizens said they didn’t buy Balenciaga’s apology. One user reacted to the apology and said, “Nice try Balenciaga. Let’s just get rid of all the law enforcement and apologize. Imagine this kind of world? Wait, we’re in it NOW! Enough with exploitation Kids! Balenciaga – leave the kids ALONE or pay LEGAL CONSEQUENCES.”

Nice try Balenciaga. Let’s just get rid of all law enforcement and apply our apologies. Imagine this kind of world? Wait, we are there NOW! Enough with child exploitation! Balenciaga – Leave the kids ALONE or pay the LEGAL CONSEQUENCES. — MTZK (@MTZkTruthSeeker) November 23, 2022

Another user asked why the brand chose to post the apology on their Instagram stories instead of posting them on their page. He wrote: “Are Balenciaga ducking responsibility by blaming the set designers or am I tripping? What were the unapproved items? Did they JUST realize children shouldn’t be involved after being called out? lmaoo that apology doesn’t solve anything.”

I find it interesting that Balenciaga is posting its apology on its IG story, which will disappear in 24 hours instead of posting it on its current page. This is how you minimize the damage. If they put it on their page, more people will see it and more people will find out what they did — Tori Nicks 2.0 🛰 (@MajestyRia) November 23, 2022

The apology comes just days after the brand deleted its Twitter account.