Balenciaga deletes its Instagram after creepy BDSM-themed kids ads go viral

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has faced a barrage of online backlash for ‘glamorising’ child abuse after a new ad campaign emerged showing children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage outfits and the Bizarre inclusion of a document referring to a United States Supreme Court case involving child pornography.

A recent ad campaign that appeared on Balenciaga’s Instagram page featuring its new “Objects” collection sparked outrage this week after it showed young children with teddy bears dressed in bondage.

Although the campaign images have since been removed from the company’s social media pages, screenshots of the various campaign images have since gone viral.

Oddly, in one photo, a piece of paper used as a prop promoting a handbag displays the text of an opinion of the Supreme Court in Ashcroft vs. Free Speech Coalition child pornography case in which the Court ruled that virtual child pornography is protected speech.

In response, many took to social media to criticize the luxury brand’s “appalling” adverts.

“It’s child exploitation” wrote Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America, a conservative women’s rights group.

“Balenciaga has a pedo problem! she added in another tweet.

“The Balenciaga ad is disgusting,” wrote pro-life strategist Alison Howard Centofante. “Toddlers posing with BDSM sex toys and booze. Hiding in plain sight a Supreme Court case involving a federal child pornography law…. »

“Stop sexualizing children to sell your overpriced bullshit,” she added.

The Balenciaga ad is disgusting. Toddlers posing with BDSM sex toys and alcohol. Hiding in plain sight a Supreme Court case involving a federal child pornography law… Stop sexualizing children to sell your overpriced bullshit. #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/hTNJ4TD6od — Alison H. Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) November 21, 2022

“As porn is destroying our men and sex trafficking is rampant, we must hold to account the companies that play with the sexualization of children,” she said. wrote in another tweet. “This campaign is about the exploitation of the nose and every adult involved should be fired and investigated.”

“What’s wrong with these people?” asked award-winning journalist Lara Logan.

What’s wrong with these people? — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 22, 2022

“I’ve never been one to ‘cancel’ but fashion brand Balenciaga needs to be shut down,” wrote influencer Xaviaer DuRousseau. “They used a CHILD in a BDSM-themed photo shoot and have court documents dealing with ‘visibly hidden’ child pornography in the photos.”

“This is a new low for society and a not-so-new high for Satan,” he added.

I’ve never been one to “cancel”, but fashion brand Balenciaga needs to be shut down. They used a CHILD in a BDSM-themed photo shoot and have court documents dealing with “visibly hidden” child pornography in the photos. This is a new low for society and a not so new high for Satan. pic.twitter.com/gx3WhlKKiX – Xavier DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) November 21, 2022

“This is absolutely disgusting,” wrote Lila Rose, Founder and President of Live Action. “Balenciaga features toddlers in ads, holding teddy bears in bondage outfits and with a ‘child pornography’ court document partially hidden in the image.”

“It’s criminal and sick,” she added. “The sexualization of children must be a red line.”

She also called on reality TV star Kim Kardashian – one of the brand’s main ambassadors – to “speak up now”.

It’s absolutely disgusting. Balenciaga features toddlers in ads, holding teddy bears in bondage outfits and with a “child pornography” court document partially hidden in the image. It’s criminal and sick. The sexualization of children should be a red line. @KimKardashian – speak Now. pic.twitter.com/lNIdywunlY — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 22, 2022

“Balenciaga luxury brand ads seek to normalize child pornography,” wrote Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton.

Ads by luxury brand Balenciaga seek to normalize child pornography. —Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 22, 2022

“I can’t bring myself to understand how any adult, let alone a famous fashion house, could morally justify profiting from the sexualization of children,” wrote Kelsey Bolar of the Independent Women’s Forum. “It’s a perverse, dark and disturbing trend.”

“People who work at #Balenciaga should be ashamed,” she added.

I fail to understand how any adult, let alone a famous fashion house, could morally justify profiting from the sexualization of children. It is a perverse, dark and disturbing tendency. People who work at #Balenciaga should be ashamed. — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) November 22, 2022

YouTuber Brittany Venti slammed the fashion brand for quitting social media “at an opportune time after their predatory ad campaign of using children to promote bdsm toys”.

Balenciaga exits social media at an opportune time after its predatory ad campaign of using children to promote bdsm toys and have a paper in the photo shoot of that same ad, with the court case on the virtual cp being legal…@Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/SWj9aJiXNW —Brittany Venti ♡⋆˙⊹ (@BrittanyVenti) November 21, 2022

An user accused Balenciaga to “glamorize” the abuse of children and women.

The announcement comes as those on the left continue to promote an ideology that manipulates the sexual development of children.

The phenomenon can be seen in the spread of “family” drag events as well as teachers discussing gender, transgender and pronouns with children as young as first grade.

A teacher in New Jersey reviews examples of the new sex ed lesson plans for grade 1. First graders are taught about gender identity and that it is okay to identify with the opposite sex. pic.twitter.com/c1cqEdcBlQ — TikTok Libs (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

Earlier this month, Balenciaga – which has since left Twitter — was slammed for associating with vocally anti-Israel supermodel Bella Hadid, prompting accusations of hypocrisy just weeks after parting ways with Kanye West over his anti-Semitism.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff made her debut on the French haute couture scene in Paris last year as she market the runway for the fashion company in its first haute couture show since 1967.

“Balenciaga couture, thank you/congratulations to @demnagvasalia and the whole truly amazing Balenciaga team,” the 22-year-old model wrote on Instagram.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.