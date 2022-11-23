Beth Mead out for ‘extended period’ as Arsenal and England star ruptures ACL months before Women’s World Cup

Arsenal have announced that Beth Mead will be out for “an extended period” with an ACL injury she suffered on Saturday.

The 27-year-old’s participation in the Women’s World Cup with England next summer could now be in jeopardy, with the length of her absence not yet known.

Getty Mead could miss the World Cup with England next summer

Mead was substituted late in the Gunners’ 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Women’s Super League at the weekend.

She appeared in tears as she left the pitch, with Arsenal now confirming the severity of her injury and a long period of inactivity.

In a statement, the club said: “We can confirm that Beth Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during our game against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, this means Beth is sidelined for a long time. She will be seeing a surgeon in the next few days, after which further details on timelines will be worked out.

“Everyone at the club will now support Beth and work hard to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Mead has amassed ten goals in nine Super League and Champions League appearances this season.

Getty Mead appeared to be in tears after his injury

However, it remains to be seen whether she will feature for Arsenal again this campaign.

England are set to play the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup next summer, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses will head into the tournament following their success at the Euros earlier in the year, with Mead part of the squad that claimed success at Wembley against Germany.

She has already received a message of support from the England team, with their official twitter account saying: “We know you will come back from this comeback even stronger.”

Arsenal will now face one of their star players for potentially the rest of the season as they chase their first league title since 2019.